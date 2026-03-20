Jeezy Sets 2026 Las Vegas Residency

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Jay Jenkins, AKA Jeezy, has announced a 2026 Las Vegas residency. The Legend of the Snowman will come to PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip this spring. The run kicks off Friday, May 1, 2026, spanning 10 dates, with every night billed as a “Black Tie Experience.”

The residency builds on the success of Jeezy’s sold-out 2025 Las Vegas run, which saw him perform his debut album Thug Motivation 101 in full, in celebration of its 20th-anniversary. This year’s show expands the setlist deeper into his catalog, with Jeezy’s hits reimagined orchestrally for the Vegas stage. The Color of Noize Orchestra returns, with compositions and conducting by Derrick Hodge and Adam Blackstone serving as musical director.

Jeezy - Soul Survivor ft. Akon

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The 2026 residency also continues Jeezy’s Guinness World Records legacy. His previous Las Vegas run saw him set the record for the largest orchestra ever assembled for a hip-hop concert, a 101-piece ensemble.

In recent years, Jeezy has remained busy outside his residency schedule. In 2023, he released his most recent record, the double-album I Might Forgive, But I Don’t Forget, as well as his debut book, Adversity For Sale, a memoir chronicling his early life and the lessons he learned on his way up the career ladder. The same year, he also performed alongside Common, Ice Cube, Wyclef Jean, Digable Planets, E-40, Busta Rhymes, and more at the inaugural Rock the Bells Resort event in Cancún.

Browse Jeezy’s music on vinyl here.