Jess Glynne Has A Big Night In New York City In New ‘What Do You Do?’ Video

Jess Glynne - Photo: Jo'Lene Henry

Jess Glynne enjoys a big night out in New York City in the official video for her latest single, the summer banger “What Do You Do?” which follows her sprawling escapade around town. You can check it out below.

Jess said of the video: “Shooting in New York City was an experience and it felt perfect for the energy of the song. Putting this visual together was really special as everyone just wanted to bring my emotions and visions to life. We kept it really raw and honest to the meaning of the song and that was super important to me. We had numerous set-ups in lots of different locations as I wanted to convey a lost soul searching for freedom, fun and also yearning to be touched.”

She added, “It felt so liberating and exciting doing it this way as there was no guarantee and anything was possible. For the styling, I really wanted to go for something empowering and sexy, something that also felt vulnerable but ready for a night out welcoming all types of adventure.”

Jess Glynne - What Do You Do? (Official Video)

Jess had been posting snippets on her socials in the lead up to the full visualizer, gradually building the story, akin to piecing together blurry memories the morning after a big night out.

“What Do You Do?” continues to make its presence felt. Glynne recently made a surprise appearance at MK’s set in Ibiza, where the chart-topping DJ dropped the world first spin of his remix of “What Do You Do?” Remixes, acoustic and alternate versions of the track is set to drop in the coming weeks.

Explaining more about the song, Jess Glynne said: “’What Do You Do?’ has a whole lot of feelings in it and I’m so excited to share this with you. This type of record is one of my favourites to make. Wearing my heart on my sleeve matched with a beat that makes you want to move. Sometimes we all need to escape our sadness and our thoughts and just be free to dance in the music. Feeling hope through whatever it is you’re going through is a must for me so if this is what you need right now, I hope this does it for you.”

The song follows on from “Silly Me,” Glynne’s introspective comeback single released in April, which hit the UK Top 20 airplay chart. The star also marked her return to the stage at BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend, Capital Summertime Ball, Hits Live, British Grand Prix Launch Party and Planet Pride festival in New York.

