Jessie J To Chronicle Comeback In New Documentary

Jessie J is filming a documentary that will chronicle her return to music as she becomes a mother. A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “Jessie’s determined not to let her pregnancy prevent her from relaunching her career. The documentary will see Jessie discuss everything from pregnancy, miscarriage, health problems, heartbreak and love life to her fall from public favor and planned comeback.”

The singer has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years amid a series of health problems, although she is set to play the 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London later this month with a TV crew in tow. In addition to the documentary, Jessie J is currently working on a new album and a world tour is set to follow in 2024.

The star revealed that she was pregnant recently – just 13 months after she suffered a devastating miscarriage – and admitted that her mind “hasn’t fully processed” the happy news.

The 34-year-old pop star wrote on her Instagram Story: “My mind hasn’t fully processed that it’s actually happening some days which is why I kept it quiet for so long.

Born and raised in London, Jessie J came to prominence, signing with Republic Records and releasing her debut single, “Do It Like a Dude”. Her following single, “Price Tag”, topped the charts in nineteen countries including the UK and was followed by the release of her debut album, Who You Are (2011), which peaked at number two in the UK. Other singles from the album included “Nobody’s Perfect”, “Who You Are”, “Domino” and “Laserlight”, all of which peaked within the top ten on the UK Singles Chart, making Jessie J the first British female artist to have six top-ten singles from a sole studio album.

The release of her third album, Sweet Talker (2014), was preceded by the single “Bang Bang” which debuted at number one in the UK and went multi-platinum worldwide. The album made the top five in the UK and peaked at number ten on the US Billboard 200, her highest-charting album in the US.

Jessie J plays at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on February 27 and 28.

