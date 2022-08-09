Jessie Ware Announces First North American Headlining Shows In Five Years

Jessie Ware - Photo: Jack Grange (Courtesy of Interscope Records)

This fall, Jessie Ware will play her first North American headlining shows in over five years. She’ll be bringing her special, celebrated brand of disco to three intimate venues—New York City’s Webster Hall (October 4), The Belasco in Los Angeles (October 17), and Auditorio BB in Mexico City (October 20). Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday, August 12, at 10:00 AM local time at Jessie Ware’s official website. In between headline shows, she’ll support Harry Styles during his five-night stand at United Center in Chicago.

“Finally, we can announce some intimate shows to celebrate all those years of waiting to dance to What’s Your Pleasure?” says Jessie Ware. “I love coming Stateside, I love my fans there and it’s been over five years since I’ve played for you, so let’s have a big old party together.”

The upcoming dates follow Jessie’s career-defining set at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and her headlining slot at Glastonbury’s Park stage, where she debuted “Free Yourself,” the first single from her forthcoming fifth studio album.

Released via PMR/Interscope Records, “Free Yourself” was among the notable new releases singled out by The New York Times, Pitchfork, Consequence of Sound, and numerous other outlets. NPR Music said, “‘Free Yourself’ is the soundtrack of the best party you’ll find this summer…This track is all sequins, with an ABBA-meets-Jellybean type of sparkle to it…There’s something about disco that feels primed to punctuate our present moment…”

Rolling Stone—which had previously awarded 4.5 stars to Jessie’s 2020 album, What’s Your Pleasure?—noted, “Jessie Ware is entering her new era via the dancefloor…[with the] disco, house-infused single ‘Free Yourself.’” Paste Magazine hailed it as a “classic dance track in every sense of the word.” The epic track was co-written and produced by Coffee Clarence JR and legendary British producer Stuart Price.

