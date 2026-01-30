SIGN UP

Jessie Ware Announces New Album, ‘Superbloom’

The follow up to 2023’s ‘That! Feels Good!’ arrives April 10

Jessie Ware Superbloom
Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Jessie Ware is returning with a new album this spring. Titled Superbloom, it’s due out on April 10 via Interscope.

Ahead of the announcement, Ware shared the debut single “I Could Get Used To This” alongside a secret garden-inspired video. The track marked her first solo release since her 2023 album That! Feels Good!, which debuted at No. 3 on the Official UK Albums Chart—her highest-ever entry on the US Top Album Sales chart.

Since releasing That! Feels Good! Ware has continued to share music and perform live, bringing her lush, disco-inflected pop to stages at Glastonbury, Primavera Sound, and the British Fashion Awards. She has also shared songs with a number of like-minded collaborators, including The xx’s Romy and UK producer Salute. Prior to That! Feels Good!, Ware’s most recent album was the critically-acclaimed What’s Your Pleasure?, which she released in 2020.

Jessie Ware - I Could Get Used To This (Official Video)

Click to load video

Ware also brought some notable collaborators into the room to work on Superbloom, including Barney Lister, Karma Kid, Stuart Price, and frequent Charli xcx producer Jon Shave. Ben Baptie, who has worked with Sault, Little Simz, and Adele over the years, mixed the record.

In a statement on Superbloom, Ware explained: “Since What’s Your Pleasure I’ve been trying out this fantasy world and escapism. I’m not the most by-the-book ‘pop star,’ but I do like to play with dress-up, glamour, and fun, While I love dance music, I wanted to dig deeper with this record; to connect with real relationships and appreciate the love I have, and the fears I have of losing it.”

