Joaquina Dubbed ‘Emerging Artist To Discover’ By ‘Billboard’

Joaquina - Photo: John Parra/Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Joaquina was named by Billboard as “An Emerging Artist to Discover,” which arrives shortly after the Hollywood Reporter named her as part of their “young, gifted & fly club.”

Says Billboard writer Leila Cobo, “Exactly a year ago, singer/songwriter Joaquina was part of the first “graduating” class at producer Julio Reyes Copello’s Art House Academy. Last week, the Venezuelan-born, Miami-raised 18-year-old opened Fonseca’s arena show at Kaseya Center in Miami. Many eyes are on Joaquina, who writes her own material and talks about teenage angst in her indie pop/rock in Spanish. With an assertive on-stage presence, 275,000 Instagram followers, and at least three singles that have over one million streams each on Spotify, Joaquina already snagged a recording deal with Universal Music Latin.” The website chose her song “Los Mejores Años” as one to check out.

The news comes at a thrilling time for Joaquina, who has enamored audiences as the opening act on Fonseca’s tour in Colombia and two dates in the United States (Miami, FL at the Kaseya Center on June 17 and Orlando, FL at the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts on June 18).

The opportunity to have been selected by Fonseca to open his tour signified a big milestone in Joaquina’s career. Her performances have been a resounding success leaving an unforgettable mark on every stage.

In addition to being signed to Universal Music Latino, Joaquina was recentlyselected by Grammy-winning producer Julio Reyes Copello to participate in a prestigious academic program in collaboration with the Abbey Road Institute and the Art House project. Through this unique opportunity, Joaquina continues to refine her creativity in music, composition, and performance, solidifying her position as a rising star.

Joaquina performed tracks from her standout new EP, Los Mejores Años, which features the title track, “Rabia,” and more.

Buy or stream Los Mejores Años.