Joe Bonamassa Announces ‘Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea: Mediterranean III’ Cruise

Joe Bonamassa and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than a decade, are proud to announce ‘Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea: Mediterranean III’, the third European voyage of Bonamassa’s world-famous floating blues-rock party at sea.

‘Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III’ sails August 17-22, 2023, traveling from Athens, Greece to Dubrovnik, Croatia and Santorini, Greece aboard the luxurious Norwegian Jade. Public on-sale begins today, September 16 at 2:00 pm (ET). Guests can book for as little as $0 down. For complete details, please visit the event’s official website.

This 5-night music festival will feature two unique sets from Bonamassa along with dozens of electrifying live performances and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations by a spectacular lineup of hand-picked special guests that include Blackberry Smoke, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jimmy Vivino, Kirk Fletcher, plus many more to be announced.

In addition to the non-stop music, guests will enjoy an array of unique activities and special programming geared towards the ultimate blues enthusiasts. Wine tastings, exclusive raffles, and opportunities to interact with Bonamassa and other artists onboard are just a few of the unique experiences guests can enjoy onboard.

Between the non-stop music and onboard events, the ship will dock at stunning ports in two of the most breathtaking cities in the world — Dubrovnik, Croatia, a medieval city adorned with cobblestone lanes that lead to world class restaurants with delicious cuisine, and Santorini, Greece, known for its iconic whitewashed architecture, steep cliffs, and stunning sea views. Shore excursions will be available to purchase until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing.

The spectacular Norwegian Jade will provide everything needed to make ‘Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea: Mediterranean III’ the most extraordinary cruise vacation yet, with fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Jade Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

‘Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea: Mediterranean III’ will once again benefit the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA), dedicated to providing students and teachers the resources and tools needed to further music education.

Founded by Bonamassa in 2011, ‘Keeping The Blues Alive’ is a non-profit organization with a mission to fuel the passion for music by funding programs and scholarships for students and teachers who possess the desire but lack the resources or access to achieve their potential within music education.

Through generous corporate sponsorships by industry powerhouses Ernie Ball Strings, Guitar Center, J&R Adventures, and individual donors, KTBA has been able to offer weekly donations to music classrooms and merit-based scholarships all over the United States, reaching over 70,000 students in all 50 states through the funding of over 450 unique projects. In 2020, KTBA took its mission a step further by forming the Fueling Musicians Program, an emergency relief plan for touring musicians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By providing financial assistance for essential living expenses, the Fueling Musicians Program has helped over 300 struggling musicians with immediate cash payments of $1,500. KTBA plans to make the Fueling Musicians Program a permanent part of the organization to help musicians get on their feet and on the road.