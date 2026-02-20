John Coltrane Estate Announces ‘Coltrane 100’ Centennial Celebration

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

In honor of the 100th anniversary of John Coltrane’s birth, the estate of the legendary jazz saxophonist, bandleader, and composer has announced “Coltrane 100.” The global, year-long centennial celebration will be jam-packed with a concert, the release of rare recordings, events, and more.

As part of the announcement, Impulse! Records shared a new video for “Acknowledgement,” the opener to Coltrane’s acclaimed 1965 album, A Love Supreme. Directed by Kamasi Washington and Mitski collaborator AG Rojas, it recreates the day A Love Supreme was recorded at New Jersey’s Van Gelder Studios.

John Coltrane - A Love Supreme, Pt. I – Acknowledgement

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

A major highlight of the celebration is the first-ever release of the long-mythologized Tiberi Tapes. The set of live recordings, captured by musician Frank Tiberi between 1961 and 1965 in clubs across New York and Philadelphia, has remained in a private collection for years. Now, the collection will be released via Impulse! Records as a Record Store Day preview on April 18 before receiving a wider release in September.

“The Tiberi tapes have literally been the stuff of legend in the world of John Coltrane until now,” Jamie Krents, president and CEO of UMe and Verve Label Group, shared in a statement. “We’re thrilled to finally get to share these recordings of Coltrane’s musical evolution with the world. It’s a true privilege and honor for the team at Impulse! to release unheard music from one of the absolute icons of music as we celebrate his centennial.”

On September 23—Coltrane’s birthday—the Hollywood Bowl will host the Los Angeles premiere of “Coltrane 100: Legacy,” a symphonic celebration of Coltrane’s popular works newly reimagined for orchestra.

The performance will feature soloist Lakecia Benjamin, acclaimed for 2020’s Pursuance: The Coltranes. Benjamin will be backed by her touring band and a 16-piece orchestra. Wynton Marsalis will close the evening in his final performance at the Hollywood Bowl. Before the Los Angeles show, “Coltrane 100: Legacy” will debut in St. Louis with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and soloist Joe Lovano on February 28.

The celebration continues with various Impulse! Records catalog releases throughout the year: Africa/Brass (available for pre-order now and set for an April 24 release), Impressions (May 22), Ascension (June 12), Meditations (August 14), Live at Birdland (October 23), and the Essential John Coltrane, a Target-exclusive limited-edition 2LP that’s now available.

Craft Recordings will release The Best of John Coltrane on March 13, which draws from the saxophonist’s 1957–1958 sessions, with more releases due later this year. Rhino Records also shared the 1960-1964 Mono (Rhino High Fidelity) box set, featuring Giant Steps, Coltrane Jazz, My Favorite Things, Olé Coltrane, Coltrane Plays the Blues, and Coltrane’s Sound.

This year, both The John & Alice Coltrane Home in Dix Hills, New York, and The John Coltrane House in Philadelphia will also open to the public for the first time. John and Alice Coltrane lived, composed, recorded, and pursued spiritual study during their time in the New York home, while Coltrane tapped into his creativity while living in the Philadelphia House.

The homes anchor two off-site Centennial initiatives: in New York, a collaboration with ShapeShifter Plus focused on performance, education, and new creation. In Philadelphia, there will be a multi-month, citywide tribute presented with Ars Nova Workshop that emphasizes youth engagement.

Shop John Coltrane’s music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.