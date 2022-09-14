John Legend Shares ‘Wonder Woman’ Video On His And Chrissy Teigen’s Ninth Anniversary

John Legend - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Republic Records

Multi-platinum, 12-time GRAMMY Award-winner John Legend has debuted the music video for “Wonder Woman,” from his eighth studio album, LEGEND, which is out now via Republic Records.

A tribute to the power and grace of women, the video–which was shot in the Tuscan region of Italy by filmmaker Nabil Elderkin, who originally introduced the couple in 2006 and who directed the video for “All of Me” in 2013–was released on Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen’s ninth wedding anniversary.

John Legend - Wonder Woman (Official Music Video)

Executive produced by Legend and prolific producer-writer Ryan Tedder (Beyoncé, Adele, et al), LEGEND is suffused with an unapologetic spirit of sensuality and joy, informed by the full vulnerability of pain, praise, and healing. The vibrant double album is split into two acts: with ACT I recalling vividly the worldly sensual pleasures of Saturday night–full of lust, self, sex, and adventure, while ACT II evokes the feeling of a Sunday morning, with its focus on healing, intimacy, soulfulness, and commitment.

Legend gave fans an early preview of the album by sharing several singles ahead of its release. Those included “Honey,” which Billboard declared, “a sultry, jazz-inspired” R&B track featuring Muni Long, “Dope,” which Rolling Stone described as a, “summery, feel-good track” featuring rapper JID, and the immediately addictive and utterly uplifting “All She Wanna Do” featuring Saweetie, which Uproxx called a “sexy, dancefloor banger” and Rolling Stone described as a “roller disco jam.” Also featured on the album are Rick Ross, Jazmine Sullivan, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Jhené Aiko, and Ty Dolla $ign among others.

Legend performed “Pieces” from the new album at the 74th Primetime Emmy Award. Next month, the EGOT winner will return to Las Vegas for his critically acclaimed “Love in Las Vegas” residency, with shows running from October 14 through October 29.

Billboard previously raved about the show, saying, “…Legend held the full house in his hands as they danced, screamed and aah-ed their way through a generous set encompassing the multiple Grammy winner’s eight-album catalog of hits and fan faves.”

