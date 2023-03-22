Jon Batiste, Samara Joy, Herbie Hancock, And More Set For Newport Jazz Festival

Jon Batiste - Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for WomanLifeFreedom.toda

This summer, the legendary Newport Jazz Festival will return to Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island. The festival is set to be headlined by Jon Batiste, Kamasi Washington, Samara Joy, Herbie Hancock, and more.

One of the most important and enduring cultural institutions in America will return for its 69th Anniversary where it will continue to hold space for the once in a lifetime performances that only Newport’s unique alchemy of intimacy and artistic community can bring. Fans and artists alike return each year to this hallowed ground to experience the joy of this long running tradition of diversity, discovery and artistic virtuosity. This year’s event will take place August 4-6.

This year’s festival lineup also features the legendary talents of Diana Krall, Charles Lloyd, and Vijay Iyer with Arooj Aftab and Shahzad Ismaily, plus some of today’s most virtuosic artists and cultural leaders.

A thrilling new class of Grammy winners and nominees join the 2023 bill, including the aforementioned Best New Artist Samara Joy and DOMi & JD Beck. The lineup also includes bounce legend Big Freedia, musical polyglots Thundercat, DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Big Gigantic, and Alfa Mist, as well as songwriters Cautious Clay, Durand Jones, and The War & Treaty. Special ensembles include Newport Jazz artistic director Christian McBride’s annual Jam Jawn, MoodSwing, Scary Goldings featuring John Scofield, Superblue, Orrin Evans Quintet, and the Bill Charlap Trio.

General on-sale of three-day tickets began today, March 22 at 1PM EST via DICE. Single day tickets and the full lineup will be announced soon. Special pricing on three-Day general admission and student tickets will be available on a first come first serve basis. Children under 10 are free with a maximum of two children attending per ticketed adult. Children 10 and over will need to purchase a full priced admission ticket.

Newport Jazz Festival encourages fans not to purchase tickets you see on the secondary market, or from any individual or corporate resellers claiming to have tickets before they have officially gone on sale to the public. All Newport Jazz tickets are mobile from their ticketing partner DICE.

Visit Newport Jazz Festival’s official website for more information.