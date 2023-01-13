Mumford & Sons, Lizzo, Jon Batiste, And More Set For Jazz Fest

Marcus Mumford - Photo: Gus Stewart/Redferns

Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, Ed Sheeran, Jon Batiste, Dead and Company, and more lead the massive lineup set to take the stage at New Orleans’ celebrated Jazz Fest, returning to the Crescent City on the weekends of April 28-30 and May 5-7.

The Lumineers, Santana, H.E.R., Gary Clark Jr., Jazmine Sullivan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Mavis Staples, Leon Bridges, Buddy Guy, Kane Brown, Steve Miller Band, and many, many more will also perform at the city’s Fair Grounds Race Course.

As is the case every year, Jazz Fest emphasizes to spotlight the music of New Orleans, and the 2023 lineup boasts local acts like Big Freedia, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, the Radiators, Dumpstaphunk, Terence Blanchard, Irma Thomas, and many more from the city.

Over 5,000 artists will play across Jazz Fest’s 14 stages over the course of the two weekends. Other acts booked include Mdou Moctar, Low Cut Connie, Tom Jones, Ludacris, Keb’ Mo’, Ne-Yo, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Angelique Kidjo. Tickets are available now via the festival website.

It has been an exciting time for Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford. Back in September, the celebrated songwriter shared his debut solo album, (self-titled), via Capitol Records.

Produced by Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Perfume Genius, Laura Marling) and recorded mainly at Sound City in Los Angeles, (self-titled) finds him collaborating with vocalists and/or co-writers such as Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Monica Martin, and Julia Michaels.

In a four-star review, NME hailed (self-titled) as “Mumford’s most crafted studio recording to date…a career-best for the musician.” The New York Times, Vulture, USA Today, Paste Magazine, and others singled out the album as one of the most notable fall releases from 2022.

On “Better Angels,” a song he co-wrote with Mills, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold, Mumford offers up a celebration of all those who supported him in owning his story.

Visit Jazz Fest’s official website for more information.