Jonas Brothers Launch Limited Time Pop-Up SiriusXM Channel

Jonas Brothers - Photo: NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Jonas Brothers have a new, limited-time pop-up SiriusXM channel aptly named “The Channel.” Fans can check it out now exclusively on SiriusXM channel 105 as well as via the SXM app.

SiriusXM subscribers will have access to “The Channel” via channel 105 for two weeks beginning Tuesday through August 14. From then on, the pop-up will continue to stream on the SXM app through August 28.

The brothers have shared a YouTube Short announcing “The Channel,” wherein they describe its contents. It will consist of Jonas Brothers lore direct from the brothers themselves and music from their favorite artists — as well as, of course, their own music.

ADVERTISEMENT

SiriusXM Subscribers can look forward to music from the entirety of the Jonas Brothers’ extensive catalog, up to and including their new record The Album. Beyond that, the pop-up will also have personal stories from the brothers as well as music they’ve hand-picked to appear on “The Channel,” including Earth Wind & Fire, Daft Punk, Fleetwood Mac, the Bee Gees and many more.

Also in Jonas Brothers news, the band last week added 50 new dates to “The Tour,” with a massive 27 shows across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

The new leg also marks their first time performing in Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Hamburg, Lyon, Munich, and Norway. In addition, the band also revealed a colossal extension in North America to their most ambitious outing with 26 new shows, bringing their biggest tour ever to 90 shows across 20 countries. Lawrence will join as support across the North American dates.

Produced by Live Nation, “The Tour” kicks off with two sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium on August 12 and 13. The band will perform five albums every night full of hits from their entire catalog in 86 cities throughout the globe, such as Paris, Milan, London, Dublin, Sydney, Auckland, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and many more.

Listen to the best of Jonas Brothers on Apple Music and Spotify.