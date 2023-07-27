Jonas Brothers Expand ‘The Tour’ With 50 New Dates In 20 Countries
The band’s biggest tour ever will now run to 90 shows across 20 countries.
The Jonas Brothers have added 50 new dates to “The Tour,” with a massive 27 shows across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
The new leg also marks their first time performing in Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Hamburg, Lyon, Munich, and Norway. In addition, the band also revealed a colossal extension in North America to their most ambitious outing with 26 new shows, bringing their biggest tour ever to 90 shows across 20 countries. Lawrence will join as support across the North American dates.
Produced by Live Nation, “The Tour” kicks off with two sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium on August 12 and 13. The band will perform five albums every night full of hits from their entire catalog in 86 cities throughout the globe, such as Paris, Milan, London, Dublin, Sydney, Auckland, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and many more.
Tickets for this run of North American shows will be in high demand, therefore the Verified Fan presale will be fans’ best shot at tickets. The tour is using this platform in order to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly. Fans can register now through Monday, July 31 at 10pm ET for the Verified Fan presale. A limited number of tickets will be available during the general on-sale beginning on Friday, August 4 at 10am local at the band’s official website.
For European dates, tickets will be available starting with local presales beginning on Wednesday, August 2. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, August 4 at 10am local time.
For Australian and New Zealand shows, tickets will be available starting with local presales beginning on Friday, August 4. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Tuesday, August 8 at 1pm local time.
JONAS BROTHERS “THE TOUR” DATES (New shows in bold):
Sat Aug 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
Sun Aug 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
Tue Aug 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Aug 16 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Aug 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Tue Aug 22 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thu Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*
Sun Aug 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Wed Aug 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Fri Sep 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair
Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Sep 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Fri Sep 08 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium
Mon Sep 11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Thu Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Sep 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Mon Sep 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Thu Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Fri Sep 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sat Sep 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon Sep 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Tue Sep 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Thu Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sat Sep 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sun Oct 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Tue Oct 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Thu Oct 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Sat Oct 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue Oct 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Thu Oct 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Fri Oct 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sat Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon Oct 16 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Wed Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – NEW SHOW
Fri Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – NEW SHOW
Sun Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – NEW SHOW
Mon Oct 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – NEW SHOW
Fri Oct 27 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena – NEW SHOW
Sat Oct 28 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena – NEW SHOW
Sun Oct 29 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center – NEW SHOW
Thu Nov 02 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center – NEW SHOW
Sat Nov 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center – NEW SHOW
Sun Nov 05 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena – NEW SHOW
Tue Nov 07 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena – NEW SHOW
Thu Nov 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center – NEW SHOW
Fri Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – NEW SHOW
Sat Nov 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena – NEW SHOW^
Tue Nov 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place – NEW SHOW^
Thu Nov 16 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre – NEW SHOW^
Fri Nov 17 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center – NEW SHOW
Sun Nov 19 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – NEW SHOW
Mon Nov 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW
Tue Nov 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena – NEW SHOW
Mon Nov 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center – NEW SHOW
Wed Nov 29 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre – NEW SHOW^
Fri Dec 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – NEW SHOW^
Sat Dec 02 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena – NEW SHOW
Sun Dec 03 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – NEW SHOW
Wed Dec 06 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – NEW SHOW.
Listen to the best of The Jonas Brothers on Apple Music and Spotify.