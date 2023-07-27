Jonas Brothers Expand ‘The Tour’ With 50 New Dates In 20 Countries

The Jonas Brothers - Photo: NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

The Jonas Brothers have added 50 new dates to “The Tour,” with a massive 27 shows across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

The new leg also marks their first time performing in Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Hamburg, Lyon, Munich, and Norway. In addition, the band also revealed a colossal extension in North America to their most ambitious outing with 26 new shows, bringing their biggest tour ever to 90 shows across 20 countries. Lawrence will join as support across the North American dates.

Produced by Live Nation, “The Tour” kicks off with two sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium on August 12 and 13. The band will perform five albums every night full of hits from their entire catalog in 86 cities throughout the globe, such as Paris, Milan, London, Dublin, Sydney, Auckland, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and many more.

Tickets for this run of North American shows will be in high demand, therefore the Verified Fan presale will be fans’ best shot at tickets. The tour is using this platform in order to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly. Fans can register now through Monday, July 31 at 10pm ET for the Verified Fan presale. A limited number of tickets will be available during the general on-sale beginning on Friday, August 4 at 10am local at the band’s official website.

For European dates, tickets will be available starting with local presales beginning on Wednesday, August 2. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, August 4 at 10am local time.

For Australian and New Zealand shows, tickets will be available starting with local presales beginning on Friday, August 4. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Tuesday, August 8 at 1pm local time.

JONAS BROTHERS “THE TOUR” DATES (New shows in bold):

Sat Aug 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Sun Aug 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Tue Aug 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Aug 16 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Aug 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 22 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*

Sun Aug 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Wed Aug 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Fri Sep 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair

Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Sep 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Sep 08 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Mon Sep 11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Thu Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Sep 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Sep 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thu Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Sep 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Sep 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Oct 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Thu Oct 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sat Oct 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Oct 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Oct 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Oct 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sat Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Oct 16 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Wed Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – NEW SHOW

Fri Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – NEW SHOW

Sun Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – NEW SHOW

Mon Oct 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – NEW SHOW

Fri Oct 27 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat Oct 28 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena – NEW SHOW

Sun Oct 29 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center – NEW SHOW

Thu Nov 02 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center – NEW SHOW

Sat Nov 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center – NEW SHOW

Sun Nov 05 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena – NEW SHOW

Tue Nov 07 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena – NEW SHOW

Thu Nov 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center – NEW SHOW

Fri Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat Nov 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena – NEW SHOW^

Tue Nov 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place – NEW SHOW^

Thu Nov 16 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre – NEW SHOW^

Fri Nov 17 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center – NEW SHOW

Sun Nov 19 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – NEW SHOW

Mon Nov 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW

Tue Nov 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena – NEW SHOW

Mon Nov 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center – NEW SHOW

Wed Nov 29 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre – NEW SHOW^

Fri Dec 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – NEW SHOW^

Sat Dec 02 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena – NEW SHOW

Sun Dec 03 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – NEW SHOW

Wed Dec 06 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – NEW SHOW.

