Jonas Brothers Announce Career-Spanning North American 2023 Tour

Jonas Brothers – Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation

Jonas Brothers have confirmed details of a new headline North American tour for 2023 that will see the trio perform in stadiums and arenas across the continent.

The new tour marks the trio’s most ambitious live outing yet. Each and every date will see the band perform five of its albums in full, following successful runs of the format at a sold-out Broadway engagement and a one-off night at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The dates will begin with the previously announced pair of shows at New York’s Yankee Stadium on August 12 and 13 before continuing on across the US and Canada. Stops will be made at the likes of Toronto’s Rogers Centre, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, and more. The run will then wrap up on October 14 at Miami’s Kaseya Center.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand for the tour, with fans advised that a Verified Fan presale will give them their best shot at getting passes. Fans can register here now through 11:59pm ET on May 6. Those who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale, which starts on May 9.

In addition, two further presales will begin on May 10. The Citi presale will be open to Citi cardmembers from 10am local time on May 10 through 10pm local time on May 11 via the Citi Entertainment program. Meanwhile, the Verizon Up presale will be offered to customers through the same time window.

A limited number of tickets will then be made available during a general onsale, which will begin at 10am local time on May 12 via the band’s official website.

Ahead of Jonas Brothers’ new tour, the group will release its sixth studio album, The Album, on May 12. Last week, it shared the video for its latest single, “Waffle House,” which saw the trio go on a dance party across London, culminating on stage at the Royal Albert Hall.

Recently, Jonas Brothers was also recently confirmed to be heading back to London this summer to perform as part of the Capital FM Summertime Ball with Barclaycard. The annual summer concert will take place at Wembley Stadium on June 11 and will feature some of the biggest names in pop music.

Pre-order The Album. View Jonas Brothers’ tour itinerary on the band’s official website.