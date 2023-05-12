Jonas Brothers Drop Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Record ‘The Album’

Jonas Brothers 'The Album' artwork courtesy of Republic Records

Jonas Brothers proudly present their anxiously-awaited full-length record, The Album, out now via Republic Records.

The Album features a collection of 12 brand new tracks, executive produced by sonic visionary artist and producer Jon Bellion (Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Halsey). From stadium-ready anthems to moments of candid introspection, The Album finds Jonas Brothers kicking off a monumental chapter and releasing their boldest, brightest, and biggest offering yet.

The new record has already attracted widespread praise from the critics. Billboard said it was “an instantly nostalgic thrill ride filled with plenty of harmonies, guitar and the most mature, intimate songwriting from the brothers to date,” while UPROXX declared it “Their most mature work to date, with songs reflecting their current season of life.”

Elsewhere, V Magazine noted The Album was full of “Well-informed pop…it’s clear the band has gone back into funk-driven music as the framework for the new sound they are nose-diving into.” USA added further praise, saying Jonas Brothers present “A summer-ready sound with plenty of catchiness,” and Vanity Fair said the record features “Feel-good, ’70s-inspired songs.”

Jonas Brothers paved the way for The Album with a pair of critically acclaimed singles, including “Wings” and their most recent hit “Waffle House” (the band’s 26th entry on the Billboard Hot 100 in their illustrious career), five sold-out nights at New York’s Marquis Theatre during their Broadway Residency, a sold-out show at London’s Royal Albert Hall and surprise intimate performances across the US, and their recently announced stadium and arena run dubbed The Tour, which kicks off on August 12 & 13 at Yankee Stadium.

Produced by Live Nation, The Tour will feature five albums every night, with new dates added due to high demand, including a second night in Boston on August 16 and second night in Orlando on October 16. Visit the band’s official website for further information.

Kicking off a new chapter, The Album marks Jonas Brothers’ first body of work since 2019’s Platinum-Certified Happiness Begins, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the Grammy Award-nominated, 5x-Platinum, Billboard Hot 100 #1 smash hit “Sucker.”

Buy or stream The Album.