Jordan Ward Announces European Tour

Jordan Ward - Photo: Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images

Jordan Ward, the buzzing new talent out of St. Louis, Missouri, has announced he will take his TOURWORLD 23 tour to Europe in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The first show will be taking place in London, England, on December 8, with the next string of concerts taking place on December 10 in Brussels, Belgium, December 11 in Cologne, Germany, December 12 in Paris, France, and December 14 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The European leg will then close out with a pair of shows in the German cities of Munich and Berlin on December 15-16.

Tickets will be available on Jordan Ward’s official website, with artist pre-sale kicking off on September 13. Venue and promoter pre-sale tickets go on sale on September 14, and general ticket sales will go live on September 15. All ticket sale options will go live at 10 a.m. local standard time.

Jordan Ward also recently unleashed a new music video for “ZOOMIES” off his latest release, moreward(Forward). The Rae Blackman-directed home movie-style video finds Ward getting the most out of his leisure time out and about during the U.S. and London legs of his tour, TOURWARD 23.

SPIN Magazine recently featured Jordan Ward and called him “an obvious candidate for near-immediate stardom.” Ward was also featured on the cover of Spotify’s new Frequency magazine, in which he was called an “iridescent star on the rise.” Jordan Ward’s debut album FORWARD, which was released in March, has been nothing short of a success, with fans and critics alike praising the project for its creativity and more. In keeping this stellar run going, Ward has released moreward(FORWARD), the deluxe edition of his hit debut album.

“MUSTARD” featuring 6LACK, “WEBBIE” featuring Easton Fitz, and “ZOOMIES” are the three new additions to the 14-song tracklist. FORWARD has also pushed Ward to kick off his inaugural headlining TOURWARD tour, as well as serve as a supporting act on JID and Smino’s LuvIs4Ever Tour, performing at J Cole’s sold-out Dreamville Festival, and more.

Visit Jordan Ward’s official website for more.