Juice WRLD Digs Deep On New Posthumous Release, ‘In My Head’

Juice WRLD – Photo: Miikka Skaffari/WireImage

Juice WRLD digs deep into his mental state on the latest posthumous release from the late artist, titled “In My Head.”

Since the Chicago rapper’s death in 2019, a steady stream of previously unreleased music has been shared with his fans. Following the third Marshmello collab “Bye Bye,” which arrived just two weeks ago, Juice WRLD’s label has now issued “In My Head.”

The typically grungy-atmosphered track finds the star lamenting being “trapped in my head too much” and detailing his attempts to patch over his issues by “getting cash, hope the racks solve my problems.” Ultimately, though, he finds that his attempts backfire, sighing: “It don’t work, now the pain’s worse.”

Juice WRLD - In My Head (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

In the three years since Juice’s death, two posthumous albums have been released – 2020’s Legends Never Die and 2021’s Fighting Demons. In March of this year, a digital deluxe version of the latter was shared, bolstering the original album – which featured collaborations with Justin Bieber, Trippie Redd, SUGA of BTS, and Polo G – a handful of extra material. Among them were the songs “Sometimes” and “Cigarettes.”

Prior to the deluxe version’s release, Juice’s manager Lil Bibby and music video director Steve Cannon partnered exclusively with Vevo for the latest installment of Vevo Footnotes to reveal new insight behind making the posthumous video tribute “Already Dead.”

In the visual, Lil Bibby and Steve Cannon talk about almost losing the session to the song, Juice WRLD’s struggles with inner demons and his dreams of one day creating his own anime.

Fighting Demons gave the late star a No.2 record on the Billboard Hot 100, and his fourth Top Five album in the US. Previously, both 2019’s Death Race For Love and Legends Never Die had topped the album chart in his home country, while his debut album – 2018’s Goodbye & Good Riddance – peaked at No.4.

Buy or stream “In My Head.”