Marshmello Shares ‘Bye Bye,’ Featuring The Late Juice WRLD

Marshmello - Photo: Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Grammy-nominated, chart-topping artist Marshmello has released a new single called “Bye Bye” with the late multi-Platinum selling singer and songwriter Juice WRLD.

The single is accompanied by a mind-bending music video about a boy who finds himself transported through time and space after dropping a coin in a mysterious vintage arcade machine.

“I made this song the first night that I met Juice. I was already such a big fan of his and being able to work with him and make music with him was an absolute honor. With this song, I intended to keep it exactly the way we made it that night. I hope everybody enjoys,” says Marshmello.

The new single is the third song Marshmello has released with Juice WRLD. They previously teamed up for their smash hits “Come & Go” and “Hate The Other Side,” which were both featured on Juice WRLD’s first posthumous album, Legends Never Die. Both debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and have 1.7 billion global streams combined to date.

“Bye Bye” follows the success of Marshmello’s latest single, “Numb” with Khalid. The single amassed over 210 million streams and has spent over 14 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

In addition to his latest releases, Marshmello teamed up with the NFL and ESPN’s Monday Night Football to remix the iconic “Heavy Action” theme song and was named the music curator for the 2022-23 NFL Season. This past July, he also became the first artist ever to collaborate with Coca-Cola and co-create his own limited edition flavor.

Back in September, Bastille and Marshmello’s collaboration “Happier” hit one billion views on YouTube.

The highest-charting single for both acts, the track marked the British band’s first video to hit one billion views, surpassing the success of their “Pompeii” video. Marshmello, meanwhile, celebrated his third visual to hit the YouTube milestone, following the accomplishments of 2016’s “Alone” and his 2018 collaboration with Anne-Marie, “FRIENDS.”

Buy or stream “Bye Bye (Feat. Juice WRLD).”