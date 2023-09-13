Keane Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of ‘Hopes And Fears’ With Reissue And Tour

Artwork - Courtesy Of Island Records

Next year is already looking like a big one for Keane, who have just announced a special remastered version of their album Hopes and Fears, along with a headlining tour in honor of their debut record’s 20th anniversary.

The remastered version of Hopes and Fears is set to be released on May 10, 2024, exactly 20 years after its initial release. The record is one of the best selling albums in U.K. chart history, having sold over 2.5 million in the U.K. in its first year and a million in the U.S. Today, Hopes and Fears is 9x platinum in the U.K.

The album’s reach was propelled by the success of the single “Somewhere Only We Know,” which is still finding a new generation of listeners today, having just recently had a viral moment on TikTok in Indonesia. In the past 12 months the track has become Island Records’ biggest selling single, and in total it has been streamed over a billion times.

On the same day the album drops, the group will play London’s O2 arena as part of a world tour that kicks off April 1st in Mexico City before heading to Europe and the UK. Their US tour will kick off in September an include dates at legendary venues including LA’s Greek Theatre, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. See a full list of dates below.

In a press release, lead singer Tom Chaplin reflected on the making of Hopes and Fears; “I remember standing by that amazing old mixing desk at Heliocentric Studios where we made Hopes and Fears, listening to an early mix of Somewhere Only We Know. I had this feeling that we’d come up with something that had an extra bit of magic. Making music is so often a process full of doubt…but on this occasion there was something undeniable about what we’d created. Clearly a lot of people felt the same when the album came out!”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

Pre-order Hopes and Fears and view the full tour itinerary below.

Keane 2024 Tour

April

Mon 1st MEXICO CITY, Sports Palace

Wed 3rd GUADALAJARA, Auditorio Telmex

Fri 19th AMSTERDAM, AFAS Live

Sun 21st KOLN, E-Werk

Wed 24th BRUSSELS, The Cirque Royal

Fri 26th PARIS, L’Olympia

May

Fri 3rd LEEDS, First Direct Arena

Sat 4th BIRMINGHAM, Utilita Arena

Sun 5th MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live

Tue 7th BOURNEMOUTH, BIC

Wed 8th CARDIFF, International Arena

Fri 10th LONDON, The O2

Mon 13th DUBLIN 3Arena

September

Wed 4th BERKELEY, CA, The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Thu 5th LOS ANGELES, CA, The Greek Theatre

Fri 6th SAN DIEGO, CA, Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

Sun 8th SALT LAKE CITY, UT, TBA

Mon 9th DENVER, CO, Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

Wed 11th DALLAS, TX, The Majestic Theater

Thu 12th AUSTIN, TX, ACL Live At The Moody Theatre

Sat 14th ATLANTA, GA, The Eastern

Sun 15th NASHVILLE, TN, Ryman Auditorium

Tue 17th MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Palace Theater

Wed 18th CHICAGO, IL, The Chicago Theatre

Fri 20th TORONTO, ON, The Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sat 21st PHILADELPHIA, PA, The Met

Mon 23rd BOSTON, MA, MGM Music Hall At Fenway

Tue 24th NEW YORK, NY, Radio City Music Hall

Thu 26th WASHINGTON, DC, The Anthem

