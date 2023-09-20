Keane Adds New London Date To ‘Hopes And Fears’ 20th Anniversary Tour

Keane - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns

Keane has added a second London O2 Arena show to the tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band’s debut album Hopes And Fears. The new show, scheduled for May 11, has been added due to overwhelming demand. Tickets for Keane’s new London show go on sale this Friday, September 22 at 10am.

Keane now play two London 02 Arena shows on May 10 and May 11 in addition to 6 other UK arena shows. The band will release a special remastered version of Hopes and Fears on May 10th 2024, exactly 20 years after its initial release.

In a statement, lead singer Tom Chaplin said “I remember standing by that amazing old mixing desk at Heliocentric Studios where we made Hopes and Fears, listening to an early mix of “Somewhere Only We Know.” I had this feeling that we’d come up with something that had an extra bit of magic. Making music is so often a process full of doubt…but on this occasion there was something undeniable about what we’d created. Clearly a lot of people felt the same when the album came out!”

The remastered version of Hopes and Fears is set to be released on May 10, 2024, exactly 20 years after its initial release. The record is one of the bestselling albums in U.K. chart history, having sold over 2.5 million in the U.K. in its first year and a million in the U.S. Today, Hopes and Fears is 9x platinum in the U.K.

The album’s reach was propelled by the success of the single “Somewhere Only We Know,” which is still finding a new generation of listeners today, having just recently had a viral moment on TikTok in Indonesia. In the past 12 months the track has become Island Records’ biggest selling single, and in total it has been streamed over a billion times.

Keane play the following UK & Irish dates. Support comes from The Lathums across the UK and The Sherlocks in Dublin and mainland Europe.

May 2024:

Fri 3: LEEDS, First Direct Arena

Sat 4: BIRMINGHAM, Utilita Arena

Sun 5: MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live

Tue 7: BOURNEMOUTH, BIC Sold-Out

Wed 8: CARDIFF, Utilita Arena Sold-Out

Fri 10: LONDON, The O2 Sold-Out

Sat 11: LONDON, The O2 New Date Added

Mon 13: DUBLIN 3Arena

