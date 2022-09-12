KEM Recruits Rick Ross For ‘Right On Time’

KEM - Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Three-time GRAMMY-nominated, multiplatinum R&B superstar KEM has released the music video for “Right On Time” featuring hip-hop heavyweight Rick Ross.

Veteran producer Derek “DOA” Allen and legendary, GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter/producer Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds (co-writer) produced the slick, head-nodding beat. The sensuous black and white visual follows a young couple’s interplay enjoying an evening out on the corner of “Kemistry” Avenue and “Boss” Lane as KEM and Ross’ voices heighten the romantic atmosphere.

Kem Ft. Rick Ross - Right On Time (Official Video)

Speaking on the collaboration, Rick Ross shares, “When KEM called on the Biggest, it was only right we linked up to connect on the song. The vibe of the record gave Rozay a classic feeling.”

Recently, KEM released his magnetic and introspective EP, entitled Full Circle, via Motown Records. The aptly titled five-song project gives listeners the perfect accompaniment to reflect on the full-circle nature of life, love, and relationships through his honeyed lyrics that telegraph his inner emotions with piercing intensity.

KEM paved the way for the Full Circle EP with lead single “Stuck On You,” which quickly dominated airwaves to become his record-extending eighth No.1 hit on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart. As the song soared up the charts, he notably achieved the record for Most No.1’s on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay Chart, tying with Maxwell and Charlie Wilson.

The EP’s title track “Full Circle” resounds with lyrical entreaties: “Will we come back around full circle? Will we forget what we found full circle?” The flavorful mélange culminates with the luminescent “Lonely.” Piano glimmers under an emotionally charged refrain as KEM asks, “Are you lonely?” with enough intimacy to make you feel like he’s in the room with you.

KEM recently celebrated his 20th anniversary of signing to legendary label Motown Records with a homecoming at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit, MI on September 9 and 10.

KEM returned to his hometown following his recent sold out Full Circle Tour to record a live album that will commemorate his 20 anniversary of signing with Motown Records in the city that gave rise to both the legendary record label and his soaring musical career at “The Aretha,” which has played host to numerous KEM shows over the years, and continues to showcase some of the biggest names in music.

