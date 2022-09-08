KEM Readies Detroit Performances For Live Album

KEM - Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Three-time GRAMMY-nominated multiplatinum R&B icon KEM is celebrating his impending 20th anniversary of signing to legendary label Motown Records with an eagerly anticipatedhomecoming at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit, MI on September 9 and 10.

KEM will return to his hometown following his recent sold out Full Circle Tour to record a live album that will commemorate his 20 anniversary of signing with Motown Records in the city that gave rise to both the legendary record label and his soaring musical career at “The Aretha,” which has played host to numerous KEM shows over the years, and continues to showcase some of the biggest names in music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two nights of momentous performances will be recorded live in front of audiences drawn to his musical mosaic in the city that shaped and nurtured his life and his musical artistry, and is set to be released on Black Friday, November 25, 2022.

KEM has penned a two-decade-long string of chart busting No.1 hits including: “Love Calls,” “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Share My Life,” and “Why Would You Stay,” that will be performed at the two live recording shows, alongside an array of other fan favorites. The taping will mark KEM’s first-ever live album .showcasing the musical mastery and artistic journey of one of the world’s most treasured musical artists.

KEM’s distinct and captivating vocals and the gravity of his expansive musical oeuvre and independent success have catapulted him into becoming a dominate force and magnetic performer who has amassed a global fan base, and a number of record-breaking milestones fueling his continued success and longevity. He would ultimately find himself among the legendary icons etched atop Motown’s marquee of music history.

Regarding the milestone, KEM shared, “Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of my signing to the Motown label is exceptionally significant for me. As a young man creating music, only in my wildest dreams could I envision a life that could encapsulate the magnitude of a moment like this. My heart is filled with gratitude to my Motown family, past and present, for having faith in my debut album, KEMISTRY, and continuing to support my musical journey of love. Having the last two decades of my career culminate in a live album recorded in Detroit, in the city and with the people who first heard ‘Love Calls,’ and helped put me on the map, is epic.”

Listen to the best of KEM.