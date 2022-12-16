Watch Kendrick Lamar And Helen Mirren In ‘Count Me Out’ Video

Kendrick Lamar, ‘Count Me Out’ - Photo: YouTube/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Kendrick Lamar has shared a music video for “Count Me Out,” which is featured on his celebrated 2022 album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

In the video, Lamar speaks with a therapist, who happens to be played by Helen Mirren. The visual was co-directed by Lamar and Dave Free.

At the end of last month, Lauren Laverne revealed the Top 10 6 Music Albums of the Year on the BBC 6 Music Breakfast Show, with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar taking the Number 1 spot.

6 Music – the UK’s biggest digital radio station, with a reach of 2.47 million listeners (Rajar Q3, 2022) – announces its Top 10 Albums of the Year each November. The albums are voted for by the station’s presenters and each year the list features a broad spectrum of artists, reflecting the range of music championed by the station.

Mary Anne Hobbs, one of the many presenters who voted for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers says: “I think it’s fair to say, it’s rare that one artist can unite the whole of the 6 Music family, with our vast diversity of tastes and preferences. But Kendrick is peerless, and with Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, he’s done it.”

Also in November, K.Dot shared a music video for “Rich Spirit,” one of many standout cuts from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

In the visual, Kendrick rocks a few different outfits and moves his way through a lavish home, at one point dialing up an old-school phone with a cord.

It was also announced in November that Lamar received eight nominations for the forthcoming Grammy Awards.

In October Kendrick Lamar again had another incredibly successful year at The Hip-Hop BET Awards. Altogether, Kendrick took home six awards, the most of anyone nominated this year. His latest critically-acclaimed project, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, won him Hip-Hop Album of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video (with Baby Keem for “Family Ties”) and it even pushed him to win Best Live Performer.

