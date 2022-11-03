Kid Cudi, Berry Gordy To Be Honored At Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Kid Cudi – Photo: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kid Cudi and Berry Gordy are among the stars set to be honored at the upcoming Celebration Of Black Cinema And Television.

The acclaimed artist and the pioneering music mogul will be recognized at the event, which takes place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on December 5.

Hosted by the Critics Choice Association, it will also pay tribute to actors Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan, and Quinta Brunson, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cudi will be given the Groundbreaker Award in recognition of his work on the Netflix special Entergalactic, which he created and starred in as Jabari. Gordy, meanwhile, will be presented with the Icon Award in acknowledgment of his contributions to music, film, and pop culture through his Motown label.

The show will be shown on KTLA in January and will be broadcast across the US on Nexstar stations throughout February to tie in with Black History Month.

“The Celebration of Black Cinema & Television has grown tremendously over the last five years,” CCA CEO Joey Berlin said. “We’re thrilled to be able to recognize such outstanding projects across both film and television and to honor these incredible actors and filmmakers for their work.”

“It has truly been a year to celebrate,” said CCA board member and executive producer of the event Shawn Edwards. “The unprecedented amount of content about the Black experience on film and television made it very difficult to choose our honorees for this milestone year. And our special Icon Award honoree, Berry Gordy, pushed open a heavy door during the 70s and 80s through his Motown Productions with a string of movies and TV series that helped pave the way for future Black storytellers.”

Cudi’s Entergalactic was released in September and comprised of both the Netflix visual element and an accompanying album. The show starred the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, Macauley Culkin, Teyana Taylor, Jayden Smith, Arturo Castro, 070 Shake, and Ty Dolla $ign. The record featured guests including Ty Dolla $ign, Don Toliver, and 2 Chainz.

Buy or stream Entergalactic.