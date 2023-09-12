Kidz Bop Extends ‘Never Stop Live’ Tour, Adding Fall Dates

Kidz Bop - Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Kidz Bop, the No.1 music brand for kids, is extending its popular Kidz Pop Never Stop Live Tour by adding 21 shows this fall in collaboration with Live Nation.

This announcement follows a highly successful summer amphitheater run where the Kidz Bop Kids performed to hundreds of thousands of fans, including 10+ sold out shows. The ultimate pop concert for kids (and grown ups too!) will kick off on October 27, traveling to 21 cities including New York City, Denver, Dallas, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and more. Presales begin Wednesday, September 13, and general on sale begins Friday, September 15.

The family-friendly show features the Kidz Bop Kids—Cliff, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler—performing today’s biggest pop hits live on stage, like “Anti-Hero,” “CUFF IT,” “As It Was,” and more. The show also includes fun choreography, special effects, and the fan-favorite Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citi is the official card of the KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, September 13 at 10am local time until Thursday, September 14 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit Citi’s official website. Additional fan presales will run throughout the week, including offers for past Kidz Bop ticket purchasers.

Kidz Bop VIP Packages are an exciting way to amp up your concert experience, whether you’re a Kidz Bop super fan or it’s your kid’s very first concert. Four different Kidz Bop VIP Packages are available on VIP Nation’s official website, which include premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, a pre-show dance party, and post-show Meet & Greet with the Kidz Bop Kids, and more. Independent Artist Group (IAG) is representing the Kidz Bop tour. Since its launch, the family-friendly music brand has sold more than 23.5 million albums and generated over nine billion streams.

Visit Kidz Bop’s official website for more information.