Killer Mike Recruits André 3000 And Future For ‘Engineers And Scientists,’ Reveals ‘Michael’ Tracklist

Killer Mike - Photo: Courtesy of Loma Vista Recordings

Killer Mike has shared “Scientists & Engineers (ft. André 3000, Future, & Eryn Allen Kane)” ahead of Friday’s release of Michael, his first solo album in 11 years.

Additionally, Mike revealed the tracklist and production credits for the album, which includes James Blake, NO I.D., El-P, and others. Check out the tracklist below, and listen to “Scientists & Engineers” below as well.

Killer Mike - Scientists & Engineers ft. Future, Andre 3000, Eryn Allen Kane [Audio]

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Back in May, Mike shared a two part short film tribute to his late mother comprising a pair of songs from his forthcoming album, including his most recent single “DON’T LET THE DEVIL (feat EL-P & thankugoodsir)” and the previously unreleased song “MOTHERLESS (feat Eryn Allen Kane).”

ADVERTISEMENT

In keeping with the album’s nakedly autobiographical nature, the two-parter kicks off with Mike digging through keepsakes in his mother’s Atlanta home when he discovers and smokes a joint among her belongings that unlocks a wave of memories.

“DON’T LET THE DEVIL,” directed by Davi Peña based on a treatment by EL-P, is a joyful and nostalgic homage to the parties Mama Niecy used to throw in the family’s home. Mike notes: “El’s heard me talk about these bohemian-artsy-disco infused parties my mom used to throw when I was kid. I’d hear everything there- that’s where I first heard Grandmaster Flash, Kurtis Blow & Whodini. So when we were trying to figure out what the video for ‘DON’T LET THE DEVIL’ should be – Jaime came back with this treatment written out and I cried at the end. What’s even crazier is he didn’t know what we were doing for ‘MOTHERLESS’ either but that’s the magic I guess.”

Pre-order Michael.

Michael Tracklist:

1. Down By Law (ft. CeeLo Green)

2. Shed Tears (ft. Mozzy & Lena Byrd Miles)

3. RUN (ft. Young Thug)

4. N Rich (ft. 6LACK & Eryn Allen Kane)

5. Talk’n That Shit!

6. Slummer (ft. Jagged Edge)

7. Scientists & Engineers (ft. André 3000, Future, & Eryn Allen Kane)

8. Two Days (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)

9. Spaceship Views (Curren$y, 2 Chainz, Kaash Paige)

10. Exit 9 (ft. Blxst)

11. Something For Junkies (ft. Fabo)

12. Motherless (ft. Eryn Allen Kane)

13. Don’t Let The Devil (ft. EL-P & thankugoodsir)

14. High And Holy (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)