Killer Mike Returns With The El-P Produced ‘Don’t Let The Devil’

Run The Jewels are back…sort of. Killer Mike has returned with a new single, “Don’t Let The Devil,” which features production from his RTJ partner El-P. Listen to the track below.

Killer Mike - Don't Let The Devil ft. El-P, Run The Jewels, thankugoodsir [Audio]

On the new cut, Mike spits over a swinging, soul-sample-flipping beat, musing on the state of our society. He raps, “Watch the world go to hell as I’m laughing saying, ‘it’s perfect’/ Catch me after Sunday service servin’ the church’s workers.”

The new track is the third single released in anticipation of Killer Mike’s forthcoming album Michael, the celebrated MCs first body of solo material since 2012’s critically lauded R.A.P. Music.

Michael introduces the world to the totality of Michael Render, a lifelong rap fiend whose consciousness is seeped in the sounds of community that raised him–multiple eras of southern rap flows, Sunday church service, and barbershop discourse. The album is his most autobiographical and independent album to date.

Back in October of 2022, Mike began teasing the new project. He released “Run” and “Talk’n That S__t,” which served as his first new solo music since R.A.P. Music.

The latter features a dense, morphing production from DJ Paul (Three 6 Mafia) and TWhy Xclusive. The single arrived paired with a video directed by seck. that demonstrates Killer Mike’s standing as a community pillar, featuring cameos from a range of groups and organizations meaningfully connected to him, including PAW Kids, Bass Reeves Gun Club, Next Level Boys Academy, Youth Build, New Georgia Project, and more.

“The song is self-explanatory. With the video I wanted show the freedom and beauty in being able to turn up in spite of all the f__k-s__t. That upsets the bourgeoisie even more–in spite of all your criticisms, we’re gonna live free and stay lit,” stated Mike upon its release.

Before “Run” was released, the song appeared in a Killer Mike-starring nationally televised Cadillac campaign “Black Future” for the Escalade V Series, that debuted in June 2022.

