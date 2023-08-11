The Kinks, Eddy Grant Among 2023 London’s Music Walk Of Fame Inductees

The Kinks - Photo: GAB Archive/Redferns

The Kinks are to join previous inductees from The Who to David Bowie and Amy Winehouse on London’s Music Walk of Fame.

The legendary London quartet led by Ray Davies, who hail from Muswell Hill, are among 11 acts who will join the trail across the north London borough of Camden, including Janis Joplin, Eddy Grant, Buzzcocks and UB40. Gordon Mac (Founder Of Kiss FM), Paul ‘Trouble’ Anderson, The Sugarhill Gang, Billy Bragg, Shalamar and music promoter Harvey Goldsmith complete the latest list of honorees. Visit the Walk Of Fame’s official website for further information.

The new Walk of Fame stones will be unveiled across a week from September 4, culminating in the first ever free all day Camden Music Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Eddy Grant said: “It will be great to be back in Camden, where I grew up. To be honored with a stone plaque which will be laid in the street where I walked, rode and drove from childhood to manhood.

“It is especially satisfying to be receiving this honor in 2023, the year of my 75th birthday and the 40th anniversary of my ground-breaking album Killer on the Rampage.

“My grandmother, who gave me all my sensibilities after coming out of the womb, always told me that when someone gives you something and it’s something good the most important thing to say is thank you.”

Janis Joplin, who died in 1970 aged 27, became a star with Big Brother and the Holding Company before striking out on her own with her powerful vocals making hits of iconic songs including “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart” and “Ball and Chain.”

Her siblings Laura and Michael Joplin said it was “really special” to see her recognized in London.

In an official statement, they said: “Janis’s music resonated with a generation hungry for authenticity. Her legacy is a reminder that vulnerability can be a source of strength, and her voice continues to inspire countless others to embrace their true selves. At moments like this, it’s a pleasure to see her legacy being honored in this way.”

Lee Bennett, Founder of The Music Walk of Fame, commented: “I’m very excited that once again we’ll be progressing the project to a new level of integration and fan engagement by incorporating what will become an annual borough-wide festival utilizing all the venues and open spaces that the London borough of Camden has to offer.”

The Music Walk of Fame is also set to welcome the new annual Camden Music Festival, a free event that will see parts of Camden High Street play host to an entire day of live entertainment and music on September 9.

The CMF main stage on Hawley Crescent, supported by the Music Venue Trust, will see performances from Buzzcocks, Billy Bragg, Shalamar, Jazzie B (Founder of Soul II Soul), Rusty Egan (Blitz Music Machine) plus special guests. Additionally, on Camden High Street, there will be a sound system hosting DJs throughout the day.