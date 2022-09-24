Lakeyah Returns With New EP ‘No Pressure Part 2’

Lakeyah - Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Lakeyah is back with a new EP, No Pressure Part 2, which is out now via Quality Control Music/Motown Records.

As the direct follow-up to her June release No Pressure Part 1, the EP’s tracklist is led by the hard-hitting anthem “Maneuver” featuring Flo Milli, plus four additional new tracks including “Real B___h” featuring Memphis rapper Gloss Up, and features from Lucky Daye, Icewear Vezzo, Peezy, Latto, and Layton Green.

Lakeyah - Worth The Wait (Audio) ft. Lucky Daye

Lakeyah flaunts both Midwest and Atlanta sounds with genre-crossing fluidity throughout, ablendingsmooth R&B with punching, all-out bars that contend with her QC counterparts.

Lakeyah shares: “No Pressure Part 2 is a natural follow up to part one. While I was creating this EP, I wanted it to be a reminder of my lyrical ability and versatility. I have songs for the girls, the culture I represent and a song just in time for cuffing season!”

Since signing to QC, the Milwaukee-born rapper has consistently fed her fans with music–releasing Time’s Up in 2020 and In Due Time in 2021–and landed a spot in XXL’s coveted 2021 Freshman Class. Her momentum has carried through into 2022 with her milestone signing to Motown Records, the release of the No Pressure EPs with breakout single “Mind Yo Business” [feat. Latto], explosive performances at Rolling Loud Miami and Something in the Water festivals, as well as features in Teen Vogue and Forbes.

Lakeyah has made a habit of delivering clever flows and undeniably catchy hooks that keep fans and peers coming back for more. With her unique style, natural talent and so much range, Lakeyah is destined to climb the ranks to stardom.

No Pressure Part 2 Tracklist:

1. Maneuver [feat. Flo Milli]

2. Real Bitch [feat. Gloss Up]

3. Worth the Wait [feat. Lucky Daye]

4. Giannis [feat. Icewear Vezzo & Peezy]

5. Record Straight

6. Mind Yo Business [feat. Latto]

7. Brand New [feat. Layton Green]

8. I Look Good

9. Pop Dat

10. No Hook