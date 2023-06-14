Lee Greenwood Flies Flag For ‘All Time Hits & American Anthems’ Collection

Lee Greenwood - Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Country star Lee Greenwood has announced the new collection All Time Hits & American Anthems, to be released on July 28 via MCA Nashville/UMe.

As he celebrates Flag Day today, Greenwood has confirmed that he will usher in the 32-track collection, and America’s upcoming Independence Day celebrations, by appearing on TalkShopLive on June 27 at 7pm ET/4pm PT.He will talk about the new album, take part in an interactive fan Q&A, and perform a special acoustic version of his best-known song and centerpiece of the collection, “God Bless The U.S.A.” That perennial favorite has just marked the 40th anniversary of its initial US country chart entry. More information about the upcoming event is at the TalkshopLive website.

The new record brings together Greenwood’s American Patriot and The Definitive Collection albums in a specially designed limited edition box also containing an exclusive T-shirt with the legend “Ain’t No Doubt I Love This Land” and a 4×6 autographed card, personally signed by the artist. The new release also features other such trademark songs as “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Going, Going, Gone,” “Dixie Road,” “I.O.U.,” and his interpretations of the anthems “America,” “The Pledge Of Allegiance,” “America The Beautiful,” “Star Spangled Banner,” and “God Bless America.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Definitive Collection features all of Greenwood’s country hits in chronological order, from his first chart entry, 1981’s Top 20 single “It Turns Me Inside Out” to 1990’s “We’ve Got It Made.” That sequence also includes “Ring on Her Finger, Time on Her Hands,” “She’s Lying,” “Ain’t No Trick (It Takes Magic),” “I.O.U.,” “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Going, Going, Gone,” “God Bless the U.S.A.,” “Dixie Road,” “Don’t Underestimate My Love For You,” and “Mornin’ Ride,” as well as many others. Greenwood, born in Los Angeles and raised in Sacramento, had a total of 20 Top 10 country singles on the Billboard chart, of which seven were No.1s.

Pre-order All Time Hits & American Anthems, which is released on July 28.