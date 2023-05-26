Lewis Capaldi Anything But ‘Broken’ As Second Album Hits No.1 In UK

Lewis Capaldi - Photo: Official Charts Company

Lewis Capaldi has scored his second consecutive UK No.1 album with his sophomore set Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent. The Official Charts Company confirms that the new release recorded the biggest opening week for any album this year, with 95,000 chart units, beating Ed Sheeran’s 76,000 for Subtract earlier this month.

Capaldi’s album outsold the rest of the new Top 20 combined, also becoming the most streamed, downloaded and physically purchased release of the week, and going to No.1 on the Official Record Store Chart and the Official Vinyl Albums Chart. It also outdoes the first-week performance of his debut set Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which opened with 89,000 chart units in May 2019. Broken By Desire… has the best opening week for any album since Taylor Swift logged 204,000 chart units for Midnights last October.

Capaldi told the Official Charts Company: “What doth profit a man if he gains the world, but loses his soul? A f**king Number 1 album, baby! Thank you very much if you went out there and got the album this week. Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart. Beautiful stuff! Thank you everybody, I love you so much. Fastest-selling album of the year…it feels good! Thanks very much, guys – I’ll see you out there. Lots of shows, lots of smiles, lots of high fives. It means the world.”

The new album can now set about matching the achievements of its predecessor, which include ten weeks at No.1 in the UK, the first four of them consecutively, and 210 weeks in the Top 100.

In other chart news, Sleep Token’s Take Me Back To Eden debuts at No.2 while Def Leppard’s collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Drastic Symphonies, gives them a ninth UK Top 10 album at No.3.

