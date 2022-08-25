Lil Wayne, Saweetie, And Pusha T Star In NFL Kickoff Teaser Videos

Pusha T - Photo: Derek White/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The National Football League has unveiled a new teaser video highlighting its kickoff weekend starring Lil Wayne, Saweetie, Pusha T, and more.

Set to Dr. Dre’s anthem “Still D.R.E.,” the video pays tribute to the Super Bowl Halftime Show performance last year, featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

NFL Kickoff | It Feels Good to Football

Airing on NBC, the 2022 NFL Kickoff game will start at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 8 at SoFi Stadium with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams.

Earlier this month, it was announced that J Balvin will headline the 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert at the NFL Kickoff Experience ahead of the aforementioned Buffalo Bills versus Los Angeles Rams game on September 8.

“I got a glimpse of the incredible NFL fandom during the Super Bowl Halftime performance in Miami in 2020,” Balvin said in a press statement. “That year we closed things out with a great game and a massive party. This season, to kick things off, we’re celebrating even harder and getting even louder.”

Presented by Verizon, the NFL Kickoff event will take place on at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach. Doors to the free event will open at noon PT, and Balvin’s performance is slated for 4 PM PT.

The full performance will be streamed on NFL.com, the NFL app, and select NFL social media platforms. Parts of J Balvin’s performance will also be televised on NBC and NFL Network’s pregame show coverage.

Additionally, the NFL Kickoff Experience will offer the attendees interactive games, photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, all 56 Super Bowl rings, and more. Registration for free tickets is required via the official NFL website.

Earlier this month, Pusha T teamed up with Vevo’s Ctrl series to perform two standout cuts from his instant classic 2022 project, It’s Almost Dry.

King Push turned in the stylized, dramatically lit performances into an It’s Almost Dry victory lap, offering impassioned versions of album opener “Brambleton” and “Dreamin of the Past.”

