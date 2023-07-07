Local Natives Share New Album ‘Time Will Wait For No One’

Los Angeles indie rock group Local Natives have shared their newest record, Time Will Wait For No One, out now courtesy of Loma Vista Recordings.

To celebrate the release, the band recently announced a run of Southern California tour dates at various record stores. On July 11, fans can catch them in Hollywood, California at Amoeba Records. The following day they’ll be in Long Beach at Fingerprints. On July 15, they’ll head to Encinitas to perform at Lou’s Records.

Moreover a special Los Angeles edition of their album with lemonade colored vinyl will be available at these in-stores, in addition to exclusive posters for each date.

When the band initially announced the special run of dates, they also unveiled a live performance video of the record’s recent single “NYE.”

Time Will Wait For No One showcases the band’s seminal SoCal harmonies and was recorded across historic LA recording studios with Grammy award winning producer John Congleton (Angel Olsen, Death Cab For Cutie, St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten), Michael Harris (Lana Del Rey, Feist), and Danny Reisch (Sun June, Other Lives).

Soon, the band will embark on a 25-city nationwide tour, kicking off in Minneapolis on August 18 and criss-crossing the US all summer, including performances at NYC’s Pier 17 on August 29, two nights at DC’s 9:30 Club on August 24 and 25 and Austin’s Stubbs on September 16.

Based in Los Angeles, the group progressed their sound over the course of four full-length albums, Gorilla Manor [2009], Hummingbird [2013], Sunlit Youth [2016], and Violet Street [2019]. In the span of one year, the band performed twice on Jimmy Kimmel Live! For the first performance, they were accompanied by Sharon Van Etten playing “Lemon” off the Sour Lemon EP.

They closed out 2021 with a performance of Roxy Music’s “More Than This” from Music From The Pen Gala 1983, an EP coinciding with their appearance in the Apple Original Series The Shrink Next Door starring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell.

Buy or stream Time Will Wait For No One.