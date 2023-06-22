Local Natives Announce California Record Store Tour Ahead Of New Album

Local Natives - Photo: Christina Choi (Courtesy of TCB Public Relations)

To celebrate the release of their new album Time Will Wait For No One, Local Natives have curated a series of special in-store performances at some of the most storied independent record stores around southern California.

Moreover a special Los Angeles edition of their album with lemonade colored vinyl will be available at these in-stores, in addition to exclusive posters for each date.

Local Natives - NYE (Warehouse Set)

To celebrate the special run of dates and the new album (which will arrive on July 7), the band has unveiled a live performance video of the record’s recent single “NYE.” Check it out above.

Time Will Wait For No One showcases the band’s seminal SoCal harmonies and was recorded across historic LA recording studios with Grammy award winning producer John Congleton (Angel Olsen, Death Cab For Cutie, St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten), Michael Harris (Lana Del Rey, Feist), and Danny Reisch (Sun June, Other Lives).

Soon, the band will embark on a 25-city nationwide tour, kicking off in Minneapolis on August 18 and criss-crossing the US all summer, including performances at NYC’s Pier 17 on August 29, two nights at DC’s 9:30 Club on August 24 and 25 and Austin’s Stubbs on September 16.

Based in Los Angeles, the group progressed their sound over the course of four full-length albums, Gorilla Manor [2009], Hummingbird [2013], Sunlit Youth [2016], and Violet Street [2019]. In the span of one year, the band performed twice on Jimmy Kimmel Live! For the first performance, they were accompanied by Sharon Van Etten playing “Lemon” off the Sour Lemon EP.

They closed out 2021 with a performance of Roxy Music’s “More Than This” from Music From The Pen Gala 1983, an EP coinciding with their appearance in the Apple Original Series The Shrink Next Door starring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell.

Pre-order Time Will Wait For No One.

Local Natives SoCal In-Store Tour Dates:

July 11, 2023 – Hollywood, CA – Amoeba

July 12 – Long Beach, CA – Fingerprints

July 15 – Encinitas, CA – Lou’s Records