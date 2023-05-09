Local Natives Announce ‘Time Will Wait For No One,’ Share ‘NYE’

Local Natives - Photo: Valeria Magri/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Local Natives have announced their fifth studio album, Time Will Wait For No One, and are celebrating the news with the release of a brand new single, “NYE.” The album arrives July 7 courtesy of Loma Vista Recordings.

“NYE” was debuted this morning, May 9, on Chris Hawkins’ BBC Radio 6 program. According to The Line of Best Fit, “Local Natives have an ongoing tradition where the rest of them make up the wedding band when another member gets married. So at Ryan Hahn’s wedding last year, the others assembled to play some of his favorite songs of all time, one being ‘Someday’ by The Strokes. Hahn says of the experience, ‘I was so floored watching the guys play this from the audience, something I’d never seen before, that I thought we had to do a fast and wild song, & ‘NYE’ was born.’”

Local Natives - NYE (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Time Will Wait For No One was recorded across famed Los Angeles recording studios with producer John Congelton. Regarding the album–the band’s first since 2020–the group said: “This record was made during a time of metamorphosis for us. Former selves melting away as some of us became fathers, endured periods of isolation, loss, and identity crisis. The highs and lows we were feeling at the same time were so extreme. There was a moment halfway through making the album, we played one of the most emotional concerts of our lives. A sold out show at the Greek Theater in LA, our first performance in almost two years, but we didn’t know how we could move forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As individuals and as a band, we were on the verge of a collapse. Time flows on uncontrollably and change is relentless, and the people you love are the only constants. Out of that reckoning we dissolved everything down to start again, and had the most prolific period of songwriting in our history. This is the first chapter, Time Will Wait For No One.”

Pre-order Time Will Wait For No One.