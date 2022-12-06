Lord Huron Returns To Red Rocks Amphitheatre This Spring

Lord Huron - Photo: Courtesy of Republic Records

After releasing their 2021 critically acclaimed opus, Long Lost, Lord Huron will continue the band’s new chapter by returning to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 31, 2023. This will be the group’s fourth headlining show at the historic venue, following their two-night, sold-out run in 2022. Tickets for the show at this historic venue will have a live pre-sale on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 10 AM MST to 10 PM MST, and the general sale will take place on Friday, December 9 at 10 am MST.

Lord Huron first debuted in the indie scene with their project, Lonesome Dreams, making way for the success of their next studio album, Strange Tales. The latter featured the triple-platinum single, “The Night We Met,” bringing the band to mainstream acclaim. Their third album, Vide Noir, later rose to the Top 5 on the Billboard Top Album charts, garnering praise from every outlet, from NPR to Time magazine, and lead to a performance on Late Night with Seth Myers.



Lord Huron is coming off the heels of a Summer 2022 tour that featured shows across the US, including Las Vegas, New York, and sold-out shows at Morrison, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre in celebration of the release of their latest album, Long Lost. The group is known for their undeniably mesmerizing live performances, playing new renditions of their classic songs that deliver bold reinterpretations of their recorded work.

After introducing fans to the world of Long Lost with the announcement of a revolutionary video player, Lord Huron continues to add to the experience of their most recent album. Earlier this year, Lord Huron released two new songs, “Your Other Life” and “Ton Autre Vie” as part of a definitive deluxe edition of Long Lost. Celebrating the project’s laidback folk stylings, Lord Huron’s show at Red Rocks is sure to bring their audience even further into the band’s world.

