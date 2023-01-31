Loretta Lynn Tribute Show For Nashville Debut With Her Band, The Coalminers

Loretta Lynn - Photo: David Redfern/Redferns

A new tribute show to Loretta Lynn playing in Nashville in March will feature not only Emily Portman performing the songs of the country great, but her original band, the Coalminers. The show is authorized and approved by Lynn’s family.

Always Loretta, billed as “The Ultimate Loretta Lynn Tribute Show,” and featuring many of her countless hits, will be at the Troubadour Theatre in Nashville on March 21. Portman has won widespread praise in the role, with Rick Cornett, president of the Loretta Lynn Fan Club, describing her performances as “spot on” and “amazing.”

The show, which will be making its Nashville debut, is further distinguished by the accompaniment of the Coalminers, including Lynn’s longtime bandleader and lead guitarist Dave Thornhill. He’s joined by Bob Hempker, Lynn’s steel guitar player for 55 years; Dennis Digby, bassist for 15 years; John Brown, drummer for 20 years; and Monty Parkey, who had five years on piano. Lynn died last October at the age of 90, universally acknowledged as one of country music’s great figures.

You're Lookin' At Country

“When I play a ‘Loretta Lynn Tribute’ show with Emily, it takes me back to 1967 when I played my first show with Loretta,” he says. “After my 55 years and 10,000 plus shows, playing lead guitar with Loretta, it’s like I’m starting all over again. What an honor and blessing to be playing music with Emily, she’s a real pro in my book, and I look forward to playing many ‘Loretta’ shows with her.”

Adds Portman: “We lost a legend last year and she was an artist that paved the way for so many of us. I was honored to know her, to have her blessing in portraying her, and it’s a bigger honor to continue carrying on her legacy.”

Tickets for the show are priced at $50, with VIP tables at $250. For ticket information, email alwayslorettatickets@gmail.com.

