Luke Bryan To Host Hulu’s ‘It’s All Country,’ Produced By Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions

Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan - Photo: Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic

Hulu has announced the six-episode documentary series It’s All Country, which will be hosted by Luke Bryan. The country superstar will also serve as co-executive producer of the series, along with former American football star Peyton Manning via his Omaha Productions banner, as well as NFL Films and Walt Disney Television Alternative.

Shop the best of Luke Bryan’s discography on vinyl and more.

The broadcaster says that It’s All Country will look at “the iconic songs and artists that changed the face of country music forever.” It will mark 100 years since the recording of what is considered to be the first country music record, Fiddlin’ John Carson’s “Little Log Cabin in the Lane” for Okeh Records in June 1923, and will highlight “the cultural impact and memorable performers and performances that make country music an American and growing global sensation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A broadcast date for the series has yet to be announced, but the project marks another collaboration for Bryan and Manning, who will co-host the CMA Awards for a second consecutive year in November. Manning, who retired from the NFL in 2016, formed Omaha Productions in 2020. The company has made several unscripted series about sports hosted by Manning and other athletes.

Hulu’s other recent programs have included Brooke Shields’ Emmy Award-nominated Pretty Baby; God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty; Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence; and Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons.

Luke Bryan - Southern and Slow (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Bryan currently has the track “Southern and Slow” on release as the latest teaser for his upcoming album. He continues his Farm Tour 2023 tomorrow night (14) at Muberry Orchard in Shelbyville, KY, with further dates before he resumes his Country On tour in Dallas on September 28.

That itinerary extends until October 28, when the run ends in Charleston, SC. His residency at the Theatre at Resorts World in Las Vegas resumes on December 29 and the 2024 edition of Bryan’s Crash My Playa festival in Riviera Cancun, Mexico, runs January 17-20. All details are on the tour page of his website.

Buy or stream Luke Bryan’s “Southern and Slow.”