Luke Bryan Takes It ‘Southern And Slow’ On Latest Taster For New Album

Luke Bryan’s “Southern and Slow” is newly available as the third taster for his upcoming album. It was written by Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson, and Chase McGill and co-produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens.

The five-time Entertainer of the Year and American Idol judge says of the new tune: “‘Southern and Slow’ reflects on simple times. Those picture-perfect moments like the sun setting behind a water tower, honey dripping off a spoon, well, it doesn’t get much country’er than that. Let’s slow it down southern style because this life seems to be moving faster than ever.”

Southern and Slow

Bryan’s current radio single “But I Got A Beer In My Hand” is in the Top 15 of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Tomorrow night (12), his Country On Tour arrives home at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. It’s the fifth consecutive time Luke has sold out the venue, following back-to-back dates in both 2013 and 2017. All ticket and date information for the tour is at LukeBryan.com.

On Wednesday (9), Bryan announced the final dates of Luke Bryan: VEGAS, his record-breaking headline residency engagement at Resorts World Theatre inside Resorts World Las Vegas. The near two-year engagement concludes on January 6, 2024, including a New Year’s Eve performance, with tickets on general sale on Friday, August 18 at 10am PST.

Bryan is the subject of the cover story in this week’s People magazine, reflecting on career highlights and those who’ve helped him to get where he is. He talks about the routing of the Country On Tour across the US, the Vegas concerts, the Farm Tour and his Crash My Playa event in Mexico. The latter annual “concert vacation” will take place January 17-20, at the Moon Palace Cancún, with four nights of country music on a private stretch of white sand beach. Bryan will himself headline two nights, with Jelly Roll and Jon Pardi taking one night each.

Buy or stream “Southern and Slow.”