Luke Bryan Announces 36-Date ‘Country On Tour’ To Begin In Mid-June

Luke Bryan has announced his Country On Tour schedule, a 36-date run that will begin on June 15 in Syracuse, New York. Special guests will include a wide range of up-and-coming country artists, such as Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock.

True to his mentoring of new artists as a judge on American Idol, Bryan has a long tradition of giving breaks to emerging talent on his tours. Artists to benefit from the opportunity in the past have included Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Dylan Scott, Jon Langston, Little Big Town, Morgan Wallen, Lauren Alaina, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Riley Green.

Luke Bryan - Country On (Official Music Video)

Tickets for the tour go on general sale on Friday, February 3 at 10am local time at Lukebryan.com; presales for Bryan’s fan club members begin tomorrow (31) at 8am local time and run until Thursday (February 2) at 5pm local.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” says the five-time CMA Entertainer of the Year. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.” The tour takes its name from his recent hit single “Country On.”

Bryan is about to begin his 2023 headline dates at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, where he will appear on February 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, and 11; March 22, 24, 25, 29, and 31; and April 1. Since he started to headline shows in 2011, he has played for more than 13 million fans.

Last week, it was announced that Bryan, Shania Twain, and the Zac Brown Band will headline the Faster Horses Festival in Brookyn, Michigan in July. He’s also set for the iHeartCountry Festival on May 13 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas and the Stagecoach Festival in late April.

