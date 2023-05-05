Luke Bryan Raises The Bar With New Song ‘But I Got A Beer In My Hand’

Luke Bryan 'But I Got A Beer In My Hand' artwork - Courtesy: Capitol Nashville

Luke Bryan today debuts a new song, “But I Got A Beer In My Hand,” across all digital platforms. The song was written by Chase McGill, Matt Dragstrem, and Geoff Warburton, produced by Jeff Stevens and co-produced by Jody Stevens.

Shop the best of Luke Bryan’s discography on vinyl and more.

The song, to be featured on Bryan’s much-anticipated forthcoming album, will impact country radio in the US on May 15. “I knew I wanted a fun uptempo song everyone could enjoy this summer,” says Bryan. “I can’t wait to start doing it live. It’s gonna be a blast.” His social media accounts add, with a reference to a lyric in the song: “Your new summer anthem has arrived. This town doesn’t stand a chance with this one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But I Got A Beer In My Hand

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The CMA’s five-time Entertainer of the Year will perform “But I Got A Beer In My Hand” on tseason finale of American Idol on Sunday, May 21 as he, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie conclude their sixth season as judges. The live coast-to-coast, three-hour program will air from 8-11pm. EDT/6-9pm. MDT/5-8pm PDT on ABC.

The new track follows Bryan’s 30th No.1 country single, “Country On,” which had the most recent of his 56 total weeks at the top of the country radio charts. His total album sales now number more than 15 million, and he’s amassed 20 billion worldwide streams. He also has the most RIAA-ratified digital single certifications of any country artist, with 81.5 million.

After he appears at the iHeart Country Festival on May 13 and CMA Fest on June 11, Bryan’s Country On Tour is set to begin on June 15, with dates running until October 28. Incorporated in this run is the Farm Tour 2023, set for September 14-23, and his shows at Resorts World in Las Vegas on August 30, September 2, 3, 6, 8 and 9. Support on all of Bryan’s regular headline shows will come from Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen, & DJ Rock.

Buy or stream “But I Got A Beer In My Hand.”