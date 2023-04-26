Luke Bryan To Bring The Farm Nationwide On Upcoming Tour

Luke Bryan - Photo: Mark Seliger/ABC via Getty Images

Luke Bryan is headed out to farms nationwide once again in 2023. On Wednesday (April 26), the singer announced the five dates and towns on his 2023 Farm Tour, an annual tradition that’s now in its 14th year.

Shop the best of Luke Bryan’s discography on vinyl and more.

“It’s my favorite time of year,” he shared on social media, announcing a string of small family farm performances that will kick off on September 14 in Shelbyville, Kentucky.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 Farm Tour will take place while Bryan’s in the middle of his 2023 Country On Tour, and this special run of very different shows is one of his favorite parts of touring. “One of the reasons we created these Farm Tour shows: To bring the big-city tour to the people,” he says. “These nights are one-of-a-kind and we really enjoy getting to know the farmers and their families, love the whole atmosphere of playing on these incredible farms and watching entire communities come together and get excited about these shows.”

Back in January, Combs announced the aforementioned Country On Tour, a 36-date run that will begin on June 15 in Syracuse, New York. Special guests will include a wide range of up-and-coming country artists, such as Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock.

True to his mentoring of new artists as a judge on American Idol, Bryan has a long tradition of giving breaks to emerging talent on his tours. Artists to benefit from the opportunity in the past have included Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Dylan Scott, Jon Langston, Little Big Town, Morgan Wallen, Lauren Alaina, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Riley Green.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” says the five-time CMA Entertainer of the Year. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.” The tour takes its name from his recent hit single “Country On.”

Luke Bryan’s 2023 Farm Tour Dates:

Sept. 14 — Shelbyville, Ky. @ Mulberry Orchard

Sept. 15 — Millersport, Ohio @ Miller Family Farm

Sept. 21 — Colfax, Iowa @ Schnell Family Farms

Sept. 22 — Brooklyn, Wisc. @ Klondike Farms

Sept. 23 — Eyota, Minn. @ Gar-Lin Dairy LLC