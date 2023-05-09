Madison Cunningham Announces ‘Fall 2023 Tour’

Madison Cunningham - Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Madison Cunningham has announced her “Fall 2023 Tour” in celebration of her Grammy-award winning album, Revealer. “Fall 2023 Tour” will kick off on September 11 at Minneapolis’s Varsity Theater with additional stops at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom, and more.

Tickets will be available on artist presale beginning Wednesday, May 10 at 10 AM local time. Presales will be available throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, May 12 at 10 AM local time.

Cunningham will be direct support on the entirety of Hozier’s forthcoming U.S. tour with stops in 25 cities including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Morrison’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, and more.

Last week, Cunningham released a new, deluxe edition of her Grammy-winning album, Revealer, featuring unreleased songs and demos.

The critically-acclaimed record won the Grammy for Best Folk Album at this year’s ceremony, which took place in February. It was her first win and fourth nomination at the event overall, having also been nominated for Best American Roots Performance for “Life According To Raechel,” Best Folk Album for Wednesday (Extended Edition) in 2021, and Best Americana Album for Who Are You Now in 2020.

The expanded edition of Revealer features her recently-released collaboration with Remi Wolf, titled “Hospital (One Man Down),” alongside the previously unreleased songs “Death By Suspicion” and “Inventing The Wheel.” Of the latter track, Consequence Of Sound wrote: “It’s a swirling world of sound that’s held together by Cunningham’s soft lead vocals, which gracefully dance above the acoustic instrumentation.”

Paste added: “It’s a sweet, subtle indie folk tune that finds Cunningham meditating on the multitudes of life’s expectations and looming fragility.”

“Inventing The Wheel” previewed the new edition of Revealer in April, with Cunningham also sharing a Vevo Session of the track. The video saw the artist perform the track in a studio bathed in red light.

Visit Madison Cunningham’s official website for tour dates and more information.