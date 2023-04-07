Madison Cunningham Has An Epiphany On ‘Inventing The Wheel’

Madison Cunningham – Photo: Shervin Lainez (Courtesy of Sacks Co)

Madison Cunningham has shared the previously unreleased song “Inventing The Wheel,” which is set to feature on an expanded version of her recent album, Revealer. The original version of the album, which was released last year, won the Grammy for Best Folk Album in February.

The digital deluxe edition of the album is set to arrive on May 5 via Verve Forecast and will feature “Inventing The Wheel,” “Hospital (One Man Down),” and two further new tracks.

“She’s not inventing the wheel/She’s not the first to feel,” Cunningham sings on the mesmerizing track. “Like she’s the only one coming up against herself.”

Madison Cunningham - Inventing The Wheel (Visualizer)

“It was one of those songs that, once realized, was able to write itself,” the artist explained in a press release. “I think it’s kind of a revelation that happens when you finally look outside of yourself and see that you’re not the first or the last to feel limited by your emotional bandwidth. And with that revelation, you see your peers, your family, your idols, your enemies, all standing at ground zero, looking up, scratching at the same questions.

“There’s a heavy emphasis on the idea of loss on Revealer, and this song helped complete that thought in me in some way.”

“Hospital (One Man Down)” arrived in February and featured a guest appearance from Remi Wolf. The song was a remake of Cunningham’s “Hospital,” which also appeared on the original version of Revealer.

“‘Hospital’ has always had this underlying feeling of wanting to fall apart at the seams and then actively restraining itself,” the folk star said of the new version at the time of release. “Though that was a purposeful decision initially, I wanted to make a version that knew zero restraint and hinges off completely.”

Meanwhile, Cunningham has been confirmed to support Hozier on his upcoming North American tour, which kicks off in Missouri on September 9. Prior to that, the artist will join Andrew Bird at a handful of dates this month before journeying across festivals, including Bonnaroo, Newport Folk Festival, and more this summer. For full dates and to purchase tickets, visit Cunningham’s official website.

Revealer (digital deluxe edition) tracklist:

1. All I’ve Ever Known

2. Hospital

3. Anywhere

4. Sunshine Over The Counter

5. Life According To Rachel

6. Who Are You Now

7. In From Japan

8. Collider Particles

9. Your Hate Could Power A Train

10. Our Rebellion

11. Sara And The Silent Crowd

12. Hospital (One Man Down) Feat. Remi Wolf

13. Inventing The Wheel

14. Death By Suspicion

15. Who Are You Now (Version 1)

16. Hospital (First Demo)

17. Life According To Rachel (First Demo)