Remi Wolf Spreads Holiday Joy On ‘Winter Wonderland’ And ‘Last Christmas’

Remi Wolf – Photo: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Remi Wolf has shared two covers of Christmas classics in “Winter Wonderland” and “Last Christmas.”

“Two new sunny Christmas type holiday joints coming tomorrow that I made with some very very nice and cheerful friends of mine!” she teased on her social media ahead of the covers’ release. “Get ready for the biggest gift I will ever give.”

The single sees Wolf team up with frequent collaborator Solomonophonic and Grammy-nominated producer Carter Lang (SZA, Doja Cat). In their hands, “Last Christmas” is transformed into a bright, beach-side bop with surf-rock guitar melody weaving between.

Remi Wolf - Last Christmas (Official Audio)

“Winter Wonderland,” meanwhile, becomes similarly breezy, melting the snowcaps off of the original classic and blasting it with sun rays instead.

Remi Wolf - Winter Wonderland (Official Audio)

In August, Wolf shared another very different cover as part of a Spotify exclusive Live At Electric Lady EP. The record featured the musician putting her own unique take on Frank Ocean’s “Pink + White” as well as her own tracks like “Woo!” and “Sauce.”

That live EP followed the release of an expanded version of her debut album, Juno, which arrived in June. “I wanted the new songs featured on the Juno Deluxe album to act as bookends to the writing process of the Juno era of my life,” Wolf shared in a statement at the time. “‘Fired’ and ‘Sugar’ were both written right before I started seriously working on Juno, while ‘Cake’ and ‘Michael’ were written right after the album came out.”

She added: “I have so much nostalgia for these songs. They send me right back to where I was mentally and physically during, before, and after one of the most challenging, creative, and interesting times of my life. I hope when you hear them, you see some yourself in the lyrics and most importantly, dance and sing!”

Buy or stream “Last Christmas/Winter Wonderland.”