Remi Wolf Covers Frank Ocean’s ‘Pink + White’ On Spotify-Exclusive ‘Live At Electric Lady’ EP

Remi Wolf Live at Electric Lady - Courtesy: Island Records

Remi Wolf is kicking off the 2022 iteration of Spotify’s exclusive series Live at Electric Lady, launched last year as an expansion of Spotify Singles. The pop singer and songwriter hit the studio at the iconic New York venue to reimagine five records from throughout her growing discography in addition to sharing her take on “Pink + White,” a deep cut from Frank Ocean’s acclaimed album Blonde.

“This project is one of my favorite musical endeavors I’ve ever been a part of,” Remi Wolf shared on the Live at Electric Lady EP. “I grew up learning to play music in a jam band setting. Replicating that dynamic, but with my music, was so magical and rewarding.”

Showcasing the wide-spanning range of her discography, Remi Wolf pulled out all the stops to record new live takes of notable tracks like “Liz” and “Sauce,” having as much fun in the studio as she would on stage.

“You can hear in these recordings how much fun my band and I were having in the studio that week – and how connected we felt to the project,” she continued in her statement. “A perfect slice of magic!”

Most of Remi Wolf’s original selections for the project first appeared on her highly-anticipated debut studio album Juno, which featured “Grumpy Old Man” and “wyd,” among other prominent releases.

“I have so much nostalgia for these songs,” she shared of the album. “They send me right back to where I was mentally and physically during, before, and after one of the most challenging, creative, and interesting times of my life. I hope when you hear them, you see some yourself in the lyrics and most importantly, dance and sing!”

Remi Wolf’s Live at Electric Lady EP follows a slate of exclusive releases last year that saw the participation of Jon Batiste, Patti Smith, Japanese Breakfast, Dominic Fike, Faye Webster, Bleachers, Natalie Bergman, and more.

Listen to Remi Wolf’s Live at Electric Lady EP exclusively on Spotify. View the complete tracklist below.

Remi Wolf – Live At Electric Lady EP – Tracklist:

1. wyd

2. Woo!

3. Sauce

4. Liz

5. Pink + White (Frank Ocean)

6. Grumpy Old Man