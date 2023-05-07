Madison Cunningham Expands Grammy-Winning Album ‘Revealer’ With Unreleased Songs

Madison Cunningham – Photo: Shervin Lainez (Courtesy of Sacks And Co)

Madison Cunningham has released a new, deluxe edition of her Grammy-winning album, Revealer, featuring unreleased songs and demos.

The critically-acclaimed record won the Grammy for Best Folk Album at this year’s ceremony, which took place in February. It was her first win and fourth nomination at the event overall, having also been nominated for Best American Roots Performance for “Life According To Raechel,” Best Folk Album for Wednesday (Extended Edition) in 2021, and Best Americana Album for Who Are You Now in 2020.

The expanded edition of Revealer features her recently-released collaboration with Remi Wolf, titled “Hospital (One Man Down),” alongside the previously unreleased songs “Death By Suspicion” and “Inventing The Wheel.” Of the latter track, Consequence Of Sound wrote: “It’s a swirling world of sound that’s held together by Cunningham’s soft lead vocals, which gracefully dance above the acoustic instrumentation.”

Paste added: “It’s a sweet, subtle indie folk tune that finds Cunningham meditating on the multitudes of life’s expectations and looming fragility.”

“Inventing The Wheel” previewed the new edition of Revealer in April, with Cunningham also sharing a Vevo Session of the track. The video saw the artist perform the track in a studio bathed in red light.

“Hospital (One Man Down),” meanwhile, was released in February. At the time, Cunningham said of it: “‘Hospital’ has always had this underlying feeling of wanting to fall apart at the seams and then actively restraining itself. Though that was a purposeful decision initially, I wanted to make a version that knew zero restraint and hinges off completely. Being a major fan of Remi’s, I knew she would be the voice to help me cross that line.

“And then, of course, I’ve adored Ethan Gruska and his brilliant mind for ages and couldn’t picture anyone else to execute it braver than he could. It was honestly the most fun two days I’ve had recording in a long time. It felt like immediate understanding!”

After performing at a series of festivals this summer, Cunningham will join Hozier on the road this fall as support. The tour will kick off in Maryland Heights, MO, on September 9 and run through November 4, when it wraps up at LA’s iconic Hollywood Bowl. Next year, the star will open for John Mayer in the UK and Europe.

Buy or stream Revealer (Deluxe Edition).