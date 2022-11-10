Manchester Orchestra Share Lush New Single ‘No Rule’

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Manchester Orchestra have released a new single titled “No Rule.”

The lush, symphonic indie-rock track comes from the recording sessions from the rising Atlanta, GA band’s acclaimed 2021 album The Million Masks Of God. You can check it out below.

Offering warm, multilayered harmonies, it was produced by Manchester Orchestra’s songwriting duo of Andy Hull and Robert McDowell, along with Catherine Marks and Ethan Gruska. Hull commented on the new song: “We are very proud to release our new song “No Rule” into the world. Written and worked on during the Million Masks Of God sessions, this brave soul took a little longer to cook than the rest. We hope you enjoy. All Love. M.O.”

Manchester Orchestra - No Rule (Official Audio)

The Million Masks Of God presents an even grander scale of the epic and re-focused approach to record-making that the band has forged in recent years. Their sixth album finds the band of Hull and McDowell plus Tim Very, and Andy Prince relentlessly pushing themselves to create a work that breaks beyond the scope and limits of every previous release in an effort to create their most towering achievement to date, all while sorting through the aftermath of a devastating loss.

The group are currently on the road in the US for a brief run of dates.

Manchester Orchestra play the following US shows:

Fri November 11 2022 – MEMPHIS Tennessee – Graceland Soundstage (USA)

Sat November 12 2022 – NEW ORLEANS Louisiana – House of Blues New Orleans (USA)

Sun November 13 2022 – LITTLE ROCK Arkansas – Hall – Little Rock (USA)

Tue November 15 2022 – KNOXVILLE Tennessee – Mill & Mine (USA)

Wed November 16 2022 – RALEIGH – Ritz Raleigh (USA)

Thu November 17 2022 – COLUMBIA South Carolina – Senate (USA)

Fri November 18 2022 – ATLANTA Georgia – Fox Theatre Atlanta (USA)

