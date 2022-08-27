Listen To Meechy Darko’s Debut Solo Album, ‘Gothic Luxury’

Meechy Darko, ‘Gothic Luxury’ - Photo: Courtesy of Grandstand Media

Meechy Darko has released his long awaited debut, Gothic Luxury, via Loma Vista Recordings. To celebrate the release, Darko has also dropped another single, “Lost Souls,” which comes on the heels of previous singles “On GOD,” “Get Lit or Die Tryin’,” and “Kill Us All (K.U.A.).”

The featured album track comes paired with the first episode of EVERYBODY EATS, a roundtable discussion between Meechy Darko, Denzel Curry, and executive producer Dot Da Genius. This first installment of the three-course series explores Meech and Denzel’s family ties, the making of “Lost Souls” (originally intended for Denzel’s own album Melt My Eyez See Your Future), Meech and Dot Da Genius’ first encounter, how Denzel earned a production credit on Gothic Luxury, and more. Along with the album release, Meechy Darko has announced a massive run of US tour dates to kick off this November.

EVERYBODY EATS - FIRST COURSE

For Meechy, who is one third of Brooklyn’s critically acclaimed hip hop group Flatbush Zombies, stepping out of his comfort zone to create this extremely personal debut was a fait accompli decided for him by external forces, after the killing of his father in early 2020 at the hands of the Miami police.

Working with Dot Da Genius shook up his usual creative process, resulting in an album that includes drawn-out piano intros and laid-back funk melding with dark mini-symphonies. There’s a through line of brutal honesty and catharsis that continues to find Meechy Darko among the rawest and most candid rappers in the game.

Meechy has been bringing these songs to a live setting, and the results have been electric. Earlier in August, Meechy triumphantly returned to his hometown of Brooklyn for a sold out show at celebrated venue Baby’s All Right. That show followed his thrilling set in front of another sold out crowd at LA’s Peppermint Club. It’s quickly becoming clear that Meechy Darko’s live show is a can’t-miss event.

Buy or stream Gothic Luxury.