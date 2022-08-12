Megadeth Unleash Thunderous New Single, ‘Soldier On!’

Megadeth - Photo: Travis Shinn

Megadeth have unleashed their official single ”Soldier On!” from their new studio album The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead!, set for release on September 2, 2022, via UMe.

An instant Megadeth classic, “Soldier On!” is an example – among many – of the band’s ability to blend stylistic elements from both the metal and rock ends of the musical spectrum. You can listen to it below.

Megadeth - Soldier On! (Visualizer)

While Megadeth are rightfully regarded as the world’s ‘State of the Art Speed Metal Band’, from their earliest days some of the band’s biggest songs have arisen when they’ve let off the gas pedal, while still maintaining the aggression.

Dave Mustaine explains, “Coming to the realization that you need to walk away from a relationship that’s very toxic, and how hard it can be to start down that road. But you know you need to, and just taking that first step is the hardest part. Whatever your leaving does to them, you have to block that part out, stay the course and do what’s right for you. It will be hard in the beginning, but you have got to live for yourself to be worth a damn to anyone else. You’ve got to Soldier On!”

Prior to the release of “Soldier On!”, the metal icons premiered the first two chapters of a short film being released alongside The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! This epic, action-packed short film chronicles the origins of Megadeth’s mascot, Vic Rattlehead and it was created by Dave Mustaine, produced by Rafael Pensado, and directed by Leo Liberti. The first chapter accompanied the release of the song, “We’ll Be Back” while the second, “Night Stalkers” featured a special appearance by the iconic artist Ice-T.

Megadeth will release their highly anticipated 16th studio album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! featuring twelve new tracks on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners. There will be a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album pressed on 180g black vinyl housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12x24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph and a bonus 7-inch featuring “We’ll Be Back” and the unreleased b-side “The Conjuring (Live).” The limited deluxe edition can only be purchased via the band’s official online store, through Sound of Vinyl, and uDiscover.

